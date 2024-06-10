Cody Rhodes opens up about gift he received from The Rock; potential return match

There is no love lost between Cody Rhodes and The Rock. The American Nightmare recently discussed the gift he received from The Final Boss on RAW following WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL by ending Roman Reigns' 1,316-day title reign to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The 38-year-old needed assistance from several top names, including John Cena, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins, to overcome the entire Bloodline, including The Rock, to secure the win.

In a conversation with Esquire, Rhodes stated that he had four Rolex watches made for the main-event performers at 'Mania, which seemingly includes The Rock as well. The Universal Champion, however, speculated that The Brahma Bull returned the watch on the RAW following The Showcase of Immortals:

Trending

"Well. So, it’s highly suspected that what The Rock put back in my hand the day after WrestleMania [there was a further 'heated exchange' between the pair on TV the following night] was the watch I had given him – the WrestleMania XL commemorative watch with the logo on and the custom dial, and for him a few extra links, because he's got a big boy wrist. And that return of said item," he said.

Cody Rhodes further insinuated that it might lead to something substantial in the future, hinting at a potential match against the Hollywood star following his return to the company:

"I don’t want to use the word ‘trouble’, but it spells something brewing in the future. I don’t know with his schedule, if he’s ever going to come back [to wrestling more permanently]. But I do believe he will. And I believe he'll come looking for me. And I'll be right where he left me."

Former WWE writer makes a bold claim about original WrestleMania XL plans for Cody Rhodes before he replaced The Rock

The Stamford-based company reportedly had plans to have Roman Reigns lock horns with The Rock at WrestleMania XL. The WWE Universe, however, wanted to see Rhodes challenge The Tribal Chief for his title instead. The wrestling promotion listened to the fans and handed The American Nightmare the historic win.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Brian Gewirtz stated that many people would have hated the original plan set for Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows:

"I do ultimately want to write a second book on this whole thing. So I don’t want to say everything, but I will say, and I can say this with 100% certainty, that the original plan is something that you, Dave, and many, many more people would have hated more than anything in life itself. I can’t overstate that or understate that. I can’t state that any more clearly," he said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a heated rivalry with AJ Styles. The People's Champion, on the other hand, is working on a Hollywood project. It remains to be seen if the two will cross paths when The Rock makes his WWE return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback