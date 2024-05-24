Former WWE writer makes shocking claim regarding original WrestleMania plans for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL as he won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, veteran writer Brian Gewirtz recently made a shocking claim about the original plans set for The American Nightmare at the Show of Shows.

Despite Rhodes' Royal Rumble win, WWE reportedly had plans for Roman Reigns to fight with The Rock at The Showcase of the Immortals. The fans, however, turned against The Final Boss and wanted to see the 38-year-old challenge The Tribal Chief for his title instead. The wrestling promotion went ahead with the match, which resulted in Cody Rhodes ending The Head of the Table's 1,316-day title reign.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Brian Gewirtz made a shocking revelation regarding the original plans WWE had in store for the former AEW star. Although he did not get into the details, Gewirtz stated that many people would have absolutely hated the original plan:

"I do ultimately want to write a second book on this whole thing. So I don’t want to say everything, but I will say, and I can say this with 100% certainty, that the original plan is something that you, Dave, and many, many more people would have hated more than anything in life itself. I can’t overstate that or understate that. I can’t state that any more clearly," he said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to defend his title against the United States Champion, Logan Paul, at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. It will be The American Nightmare's second title defense after beating AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France earlier this month.

WWE legend makes bold claim about Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster. However, The Undertaker recently stated that he gets 'heel vibes' from the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Rhodes would be a good heel:

"I don't know that he would switch as a champion, but I don't know what the approach would be there. I think he would be a good heel. He gives me heel vibes. I could see him very easily being smug and better than that. Don't get carried away. That's all work, but I can see it. I feel it in his character," he said.

Cody Rhodes has portrayed heel characters several times in his career. However, he has yet to turn heel following his return to the company at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see if and when the wrestling promotion decides to pull the trigger.

