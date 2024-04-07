Details on insane entrance for The Rock at WrestleMania XL; backstage reaction - Reports

New details have come to light regarding The Rock's entrance ahead of his match at WrestleMania XL.

The Rock has found himself involved in the most anticipated storyline heading into WrestleMania 40 as he will team up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This match has massive implications on night two because if the Bloodline wins then it will be Bloodline rules in the match between Cody and Reigns on night two of WrestleMania.

Heading into the match, the Bloodline have had the better of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins numerous times. The Great One gave him a good lashing last week on RAW and made his rivalry personal. Given The Final Boss' status within the WWE, it is expected that his entrance at WrestleMania will be grand.

Fightful Select's Corey Brennan has heard that many within WWE are excited about The Rock's entrance when it gets dark. Although it wasn't specifically mentioned what was planned for The Final Boss, based on the backstage reactions, it looks like WWE has something big planned for The Great One.

It will be interesting to see how The Final Boss will fare in his first WWE match in several years.

