47-year-old RAW Superstar claims recent WWE storyline has been an emotional rollercoaster

Current RAW Superstar and WWE legend has taken to social media to claim her recent storyline has been an emotional rollercoaster.

Trish Stratus has had a career resurgence on RAW this year. After betraying Becky Lynch and revealing herself as Lita's mystery attacker, she turned heel for the first time in two decades. Since then, she defeated Lynch at Night of Champions and even competed in her first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month. Stratus is scheduled to have a rematch against The Man at SummerSlam.

The former Women's Champion hasn't appeared on WWE television regularly, like she has this year, since 2006.

On her Instagram, Trish shared a clip of herself at ringside for Zoey Stark's match against Becky Lynch on RAW. The Hall of Famer looked exhausted in the clip, leading her to state that the rivalry with Lynch has been an emotional rollercoaster.

"It's been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster ok!?" wrote the Hall of Famer.

Trish shared this on her Instagram story

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus claims she is still injured

Becky Lynch has been obsessed with getting her rematch since the Hall of Famer defeated her at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

On this week's episode of RAW, Lynch defeated Trish's protege, Zoey Stark, to finally get her wish. The huge rematch is scheduled for SummerSlam.

However, Stratus took to Twitter to claim that she is still injured, perhaps as a way of getting out of the bout at SummerSlam.

"Yah, but - the thing is, my nose is still broken so...," tweeted Stratus.

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom



🏻 bit.ly/3Y7bswl Yah, but - the thing is, my nose is still broken so...

If the Summerslam match takes place, it will surely end the feud that Stratus has called an 'emotional rollercoaster.'

What other Superstars would you like to see Trish Stratus work with? Let us know in the comments below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here