47-year-old wrestler says he rejected WWE twice

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon obtained the contracts of several wrestlers after purchasing WCW. Alex Wright, a WCW wrestler between 1994 and 2001, recently recalled how he rejected the chance to work for McMahon.

Wright's contract was owned by WCW parent company Time Warner, meaning he was unable to immediately join WWE after McMahon's takeover. The 47-year-old returned to his homeland of Germany before being asked to join the company on two separate occasions.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Wright said he declined both offers because the timing did not feel right:

"WWE approached me twice and asked me if I want to come over, and both times it was too early for me. I was very grateful and very honored. I said, 'Thank you very much, but if I can't give a hundred percent for the promotion and a hundred percent for myself, and especially for the fans a hundred percent, I don't want to step in the ring.' I just couldn't do it at that point in my life. I just needed to slow down." [51:04 – 51:36]

Wright also made the decision for family reasons. The former WCW star wanted to have children and felt he could not commit to wrestling full-time around the world while bringing up a family in Germany.

WWE stopped asking Alex Wright to wrestle

In WCW, Das Wunderkind won the Cruiserweight Championship, World Television Championship, and World Tag Team Championship with Disco Inferno.

After rejecting WWE twice, Wright was not surprised that the company did not contact him again about potentially wrestling for them:

"Of course, if you say twice 'no' to WWE, they don't ask you again, but that was okay for me at that moment because, like I said, I was very honored, but if I know in the back of my mind I can't give a hundred percent, I shouldn't do it." [51:50 – 52:05]

Wright now runs a wrestling school in Nuremberg, Germany. The wrestling legend also worked as a guest coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in 2014.

In the same interview, the German addressed whether he would be interested in appearing in a Royal Rumble match one day.

