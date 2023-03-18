47-year-old WWE Hall of Famer calls her match against Charlotte Flair a "perfect ending"

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has called her match against Charlotte Flair a "perfect ending."

Ever since her debut, Charlotte Flair has been a dominant force in the ring. She is on the verge of breaking her father Ric Flair's world title record and is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.

Her generational talent was evident right from her early days in the company and hence WWE thought it would be a good idea to pair her up against Trish Stratus in a dream match at SummerSlam 2019. The match itself lived up to the hype and resulted in Charlotte defeating Trish via submission.

Trish Stratus recently joined Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report where she discussed her 2019 match against Flair and called it a "perfect ending."

"I don't think it was a conscious choice to go back and say, 'I have more in me.' The Charlotte match was a perfect ending. It was a generational faceoff: The best of that generation against who they say is the best of my generation. It was in Toronto and absolutely perfect, and for that to bring closure, I was very satisfied with that. But then having these little interactions at live events, it was fun to have that generational mix-up. "

She continued:

"When I retired, I said I'd return if it was fun... and maybe not to pass the torch necessarily but to influence a new generation," Stratus said. [H/T Fightful]

Charlotte Flair will defend her title at WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair is all set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Rhea Ripley. This match has been three years in the making since Charlotte defeated Rhea on the Grandest Stage three years ago.

The match was set up after Rhea challenged Flair following her 2023 Rumble win. The two women haven't traded blows or been overly violent with each other yet. In fact, they have only come face-to-face a few times on SmackDown.

Fans will look on in eager anticipation to see who will come out on top at WrestleMania 39. It is sure to be a match for the ages.

