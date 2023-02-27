47-year-old WWE Hall of Famer wishes Lita and Becky Lynch ahead of their Tag Team Title match on RAW

Trish Stratus sent her wishes to Lita and Becky Lynch ahead of their tag team title match on RAW.

A couple of weeks ago, Lita made her WWE return to help Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a steel cage match. That wasn't the end of their rivalry, however.

Last week on RAW, Becky came out and challenged Damage CTRL to a tag team title match. Bayley was quick to point out that Lynch didn't have a partner to tag her with. Just then, Lita's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer came out and agreed to be Becky's tag team partner.

The match was made official for this week on RAW. Trish Stratus recently took to Twitter to wish her former nemesis and Lynch good luck for their upcoming title bout.

"Women uplifting women … literally in this case! Sending all the good stuff to my #bestie @AmyDumas and @BeckyLynchWWE for their tag match on @WWE #Raw tomorrow! Kill it girls!!!," tweeted Trish Stratus.

You can check out the tweet below:

Becky Lynch credits Lita for inspiring her

It seems like Trish wasn't the only one with something nice to say about Lita. Becky Lynch recently shared a post on Instagram where she said she was inspired by Lita during her younger days.

"I remember being mesmerized the first time I saw @machetegirl on tv. She was cool, she was spunky and she was different . As a young woman she showed me that you could break the mold to succeed. You didn’t need to be cookie cutter. It was better if you weren’t."

She continued:

"As a performer I’ve been able to take what she’s done and build upon it so we can keep changing the game.I could not be more proud to fight side by side on Monday. We’ve done a lot of very great things individually- but taking those tag titles and walking into WrestleMania as champions together, well, that will be pretty damn epic."

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and Lita will be teaming together for the first time this week on RAW. If they manage to defeat Damage CTRL, they will head into WrestleMania as the tag team champions.

Who do you think will win tomorrow? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes