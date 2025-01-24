47-year-old WWE legend's shocking return to TNA will "break the internet," believes Chris Van Vliet

WWE recently finalized a major partnership deal with TNA Wrestling. Following this announcement, Chris Van Vliet predicted that the return of a 47-year-old wrestling legend to TNA would break the internet.

AJ Styles debuted in TNA Wrestling in 2002, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the company. He achieved significant success, winning multiple championships, including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, and the TNA X Division Championship.

The 47-year-old veteran's high-flying style and charismatic personality captivated fans, making him a fan favorite and one of the most popular wrestlers in TNA history. After a decade with the company, The Phenomenal One departed from TNA in 2014 to explore new opportunities before debuting in WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

Trending

On a recent episode of the INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet suggested that AJ Styles' shocking return to TNA would cause a major stir online.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"When we talk about WWE and TNA having a partnership here, AJ Styles returning to TNA would break the internet," he said. [From 04:19 to 04:29]

Listen to the entire episode below:

AJ Styles is currently absent from WWE television

The former World Champion's last in-ring match was on the October 4, 2024, installment of SmackDown. AJ Styles lost to Carmelo Hayes in a singles match after the referee's decision as he suffered a Lisfranc injury.

A few days ago, a fan on X (fka Twitter) inquired about The Phenomenal One's recovery progress and the status of his in-ring return. The 47-year-old legend sadly revealed that his current injury presents significant challenges.

"I'll be honest, this injury is challenging."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

That being said, ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Styles celebrated his ninth anniversary with the Stamford-based promotion. WWE's upcoming premium live event is Royal Rumble, where stars make their returns from injury and veteran surprises delight fans.

Only time will tell if The Phenomenal One will make an appearance in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback