Trish Stratus received a wholesome message from her best friend Lita on Instagram ahead of tonight's RAW.

Lita aka Amy Dumas and Becky Lynch are mere hours away from taking on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a Women's Tag Team title match on RAW. This would be the first-ever team-up between the WWE Hall of Famer and The Man.

Dumas recently hung out with her best friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Stratus shared a clip on Instagram, showing them performing yoga. In the caption to her post, Stratus wished Dumas and Lynch the best of luck for their upcoming Women's Tag Team title match against Damage CTRL on WWE RAW.

Dumas has now responded to Trish Stratus' heartfelt post with a wholesome response in the comment section. Check out what she said:

"Love you! Your decades long unwavering support means the world to me. We will make you proud 💪🏼❤️."

Lita and Trish Stratus have been incredibly close for years now

Lita and Stratus were two of the most popular female WWE Superstars in the early 2000s. They were fierce rivals on WWE TV back in the day and battled on several occasions over the Women's title belt. Their most memorable outing took place on the December 6, 2004 episode of WWE RAW. That night, the duo competed in the main event of RAW, which was quite an accomplishment for women back then.

Their Unforgiven 2006 match contested for the Women's title also holds major historical significance. This was Trish Stratus' final match in WWE before she announced her retirement from professional wrestling. The match saw Stratus pick up a huge win to bag the Women's title in an epic sendoff. Stratus went on to make several appearances for WWE following her retirement and also competed in a bunch of matches.

It remains to be seen if Lita and Lynch will manage to put down Damage CTRL on RAW and win the Women's Tag Team titles. Stratus would love to see her best friend capture the coveted belts and celebrate the big win with her.

What do you think? Who will come out on top on RAW?

