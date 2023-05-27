47-year-old WWE Superstar looking to end 6000+ day losing streak at Night of Champions

At Night of Champions 2023, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has a shot at breaking an unfortunate 17-year streak.

At Unforgiven 2006, Trish Strtaus defeated her arch-rival Lita to become the Women's Champion in her retirement match. This was Trish's last singles victory in a wrestling ring. It has been 6096 days since Trish defeated Lita at Unforgiven.

Since that win, Stratus competed in two singles matches and lost both of them. On the March 14, 2011 episode of WWE RAW, Vickie Guerrero defeated Stratus in a No DQ match to save her job. At SummerSlam 2019, Charlotte Flair defeated Trish in singles competition. The stat was pointed out by Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter.

"Tomorrow at #WWENOC, Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom will be looking for her 1st singles victory in a @WWE ring since defeating @AmyDumas at Unforgiven '06. Since then, she is on an 0-2 streak in 1-on-1 matches, so she hasn't yet won a singles match as a Hall of Famer."

Trish Stratus has a chance to finally win a singles WWE match after 17 years

At Night of Champions, Trish Stratus will take on Becky Lynch in a singles contest. The Hall of Famer is hell-bent on defeating Lynch after turning on her recently.

Earlier this year, Stratus had nothing but praise for The Man. She even compared Lynch to Lita while speaking with Graham Matthews:

"It's a great dynamic because she and Lita are very similar. They forged that path of doing it their own way and their M.O. was living that out. I've been a fan of Becky's for so long. We had some interaction at a live event in Toronto and we had some fun just going back and forth. It's a nice mix. Just being able to go in there and touch with Bayley and the new girls, it's going to make for a very interesting match because we all came from different times." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Fans won't have to wait for long to find out if Stratus finally breaks her 17-year streak of singles losses. The former Women's Champion certainly has it in her to give a tough fight to Becky Lynch.

