48-year-old legend "wanted to go back as a heel" during recent WWE return

A WWE legend recently weighed in on her return to the Stamford-based promotion last year. She stated that she wanted to revamp her character and showcase a heel persona to the fans.

The name in question is Trish Stratus, a former seven-time Women's World Champion. During an episode of RAW in February 2023, the Hall of Famer made her massive return and assisted Lita and Becky Lynch in defeating Damage CTRL members to win the women's tag team titles.

However, on RAW after WrestleMania 39, Stratus turned heel for the first time since 2005, only to betray The Man and cost her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on an episode of Gorilla Position, the 48-year-old legend mentioned that she wanted to make her comeback as a heel in the first place instead of helping the babyface team.

"I wanted to go back as a heel. I had gone back a number of times; I had done the babyface thing. It was a special part of my career being a heel," she said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The former seven-time Women's Champion was then asked what surprised her most about returning to WWE this time. Trish Stratus said:

"Same s***, different place. It was fun because this time same sort of stuff, same dynamic, sort of same way of approaching business, but yet with a different crop of people, so different talent to mix it up with and different writers to work with as well." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Trish Stratus praises working with the modern WWE roster

During Stratus' run in 2023 with World Wrestling Entertainment, she shared the ring with young talents such as Zoey Stark, Lynch, Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan.

Since the 48-year-old legend had the courtesy of sharing the ring with the modern WWE roster, Trish Stratus highly praised them during the same conversation.

"I got to go back and work with Iyo Sky, and Bayley, and Becky, and Dakota [Kai], just wow. Raquel [Rodriquez], and Liv [Morgan]. Who would've thought that I'd ever go back, and especially watching them all starting to come up and gain traction, who would've thought that I'd go back and actually get to mix it up with them?" she added. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has begun, and fans would be excited to see Trish Stratus make a cameo at the Biggest Show of The Year in April 2024.

