48-year-old star interested in third WWE run; was previously released in 2010 and 2023

A former WWE Superstar has made it known that he would love to return to the company if an opportunity presented itself. The star in question is none other than Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin had two lengthy stints in World Wrestling Entertainment, from 2000 to 2010 and then from 2017 to 2023. His second stint came to an end on September 21 last year, when he was released along with several other names.

Shelton Benjamin recently had a chat with the Daily Star and discussed a variety of topics. He talked about a potential WWE return for a third stint and had the following to say:

"I think I'd be a fool to not look at the opportunity. If they ask me to come back, I would definitely go back. I would be a fool not to. They are the biggest company in the world, you get the most exposure. You can really expand your own personal brand there." [H/T Fightful]

Shelton Benjamin also shared his honest thoughts on WWE

Further in the interview, Benjamin stated that the Stamford-based promotion doesn't care about anyone's feelings like any other job. He then said that he isn't actively trying to go back to the company but would consider going back if given a call.

"I would definitely go back if given the opportunity. Am I trying to go back? No. I take it day by day and deal with what I have to deal with. If the opportunity came, of course, I would definitely consider going back."

Benjamin was a member of Team Angle back during the Ruthless Aggression Era in the early 2000s. Along with Kurt Angle and Charlie Haas, he was one of the most despised heels on the blue brand back then. Many fans consider him one of the greatest athletes in the history of this business.

