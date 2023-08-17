48-year-old WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Sable

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently sent a message to Sable in a new tweet featuring a throwback video from SmackDown.

Wilson feuded with Sable for a short period of time before the latter parted ways with WWE in August 2004. The duo collided at The Great American Bash 2004, with the former suffering a loss.

Torrie Wilson recently shared a throwback video from the June 24, 2004 episode of SmackDown on her Twitter handle. As can be seen in the video, Sable's jealousy got the best of her, and she confronted Torrie in a backstage area.

She wasn't happy that Wilson was chosen to make the announcement that the female stars would be hosting The Great American Bash event. She also ended up calling Torrie 'fat.' This led to a brawl between the two women.

The 48-year-old had the following message for her former WWE opponent in the caption of the video:

"Sticks and stones may break my bones #WWE #WWESmackDown."

Expand Tweet

Sable had her last WWE match against Torrie Wilson

The two women collided once again on the June 29, 2004, taping of WWE SmackDown. This was it for the former Women's Champion, and she ended up parting ways with WWE on August 10, 2004.

She got hitched to Brock Lesnar two years later, and the couple has two kids together. After her WWE exit in 2004, she made a few appearances for NJPW alongside Lesnar. It's highly unlikely that fans will ever get to see her in a WWE ring again.

As for Torrie Wilson, she was let go by the company in 2008. She has made several appearances for the promotion since her retirement.

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 by her real-life friend and fellow former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler.

Share your reactions to Torrie Wilson's tweet! Were you a fan of this feud back in the day?

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here