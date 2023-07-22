Austin Theory is just a week away from finding his SummerSlam 2023 opponent. On the latest episode of SmackDown, a 48-year-old legend won the Fatal-4-Way match to qualify for the finals of the mini-tournament.

On SmackDown, Cameron Grimes faced LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus. While the 48-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was on the verge of victory, Theory took him out. The chaos in the ring eventually led to Rey Mysterio picking up the win at LA Knight's expense.

As a result, we will get a Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar match for the finals, meaning Theory's opponent is guaranteed to be from Latino World Order.

Santos Escobar came out during the match when Rey Mysterio got taken out and chased the US Champion, Austin Theory, away.

What's interesting about it is that it was recently rumored that WWE is heavily considering a Latino babyface Champion. It's safe to say that Santos Escobar would be more in the front running because he's a relatively fresh face compared to the legendary Rey Mysterio.

One thing is for sure - whether it was LA Knight or Santos Escobar, the consensus seems to be that Austin Theory's reign should end at SummerSlam.

What was your take on the match? Sound off in the comments below.

