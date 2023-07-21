WWE has major plans for LA Knight after SummerSlam - Reports

LA Knight is on his way to glory as he looks to become one of the biggest stars within WWE, and it seems that it's going to happen sooner or later.

The SmackDown star captured the crowd's attention quickly in his come-up on the WWE main roster and has now become one of the most popular stars in the company. Knight is set to compete in the United States Championship Invitational match this Friday on the blue brand against Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and Rey Mysterio, with the winner facing Santos Escobar in the finals.

Many fans are rooting for the crowd favorite Knight to take the win in the fatal four-way match on SmackDown and eventually be the one to take the United States title off of Austin Theory. According to Xero News via BWE, the much-awaited push for LA Knight in WWE will kick off following SummerSlam.

Both via BWE LA Knights new push starts after SummerslamAndA tv baby face Latino champ is being considered heavily.Both via BWE #BWE

It's not confirmed as of yet if Knight will be the one to dethrone Theory or if he will be set up for something bigger down the line, as it was also noted that a babyface Latino champion is also being considered. We'll have to tune into this week's SmackDown to see if the gears for his big push start turning right away or not.

Top WWE star shares his dislike for LA Knight, teases a match against him

WWE has been fortunate in cultivating stars lately, and with LA Knight, they seem to have a big one in the crowd's eyes. The 40-year-old star has been wildly popular with the fans for a while now, with the fans chanting his catchphrases and name loudly whenever he shows up.

However, one star seems to dislike the fact that the crowd adores Knight more than him, and that star is Logan Paul. The Maverick shared a segment with Knight in the lead-up to Money in the Bank, with the clip going viral.

Speaking with Seth Rollins during the Impaulsive podcast, Logan shared that he hates LA Knight for his popularity and teased a potential match between them in the future.

"I see old man Ricker, LA Knight, coming in the WWE. They love him. I hate that they love him, and they hate me that I hate him. We got a little bit of a thing."

Paul explained his reasons for why the match needs to happen as he wants to put an end to the fan's love for LA Knight.

"Like, I don't think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them. They appreciate the time, and the fact that he's earned it, and I get that, and I'd love to take that all away in one night."

