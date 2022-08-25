48-year-old WWE Superstar mocks former UFC Champion Kamaru Usman after his knockout loss 

WWE superstar MVP took to Instagram to mock Kamaru Usman after he was knocked out by Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278.

Usman dominated the majority of the fight against Edwards. The Nigerian Nightmare was caught with a last-minute head kick that resulted in him losing the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, MVP mocked the former 170-pound UFC Champion by posting a meme.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family. Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family.

After returning to WWE, MVP formed an alliance with Bobby Lashley and created The Hurt Business. The faction also consisted of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander and was regarded as one of the most underrated stables in recent history.

However, earlier this year, during an episode of Monday Night RAW, MVP betrayed Lashley and aligned him with Omos. The former United States Champion went on to help the Nigerian Giant beat Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. At Hell in a Cell, MVP and Omos faced the former WWE Champion in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, one that Lashley ended up winning. In doing so, he ended the feud on a victorious note.

The Rock recently reacted to Kamaru Usman getting knocked out at UFC 278

In the aftermath of Kamaru Usman getting knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278, The Rock took to social media to send a heartfelt message by reacting to Rocky's incredible win.

The former WWE Champion noted that Mixed Martial Arts is the most incredible and at times unpredictable sport in the world. He congratulated Edwards on the biggest win of his career.

The Hollywood star wrote:

"Most incredible and [at times] unpredictable sport in the world. Which to me, is what makes it amazing. Doesn't matter if there's 2min left or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where that KO can come from. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma on making history. #AndNew

Check out The Rock's tweet below:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Which to me, is what makes it amazing.

Doesn’t matter if there’s 2min left or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where that KO can come from. Congratulations 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/ufc/status/156… UFC @ufc The moment it hit @Leon_EdwardsMMA what he just did 📸 #UFC278 The moment it hit @Leon_EdwardsMMA what he just did 📸#UFC278 https://t.co/Xa4lXZvhx5 Most incredible and (at times) unpredictable sport in the world.Which to me, is what makes it amazing.Doesn’t matter if there’s 2min left or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where that KO can come from. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma on making history. #AndNew Most incredible and (at times) unpredictable sport in the world.Which to me, is what makes it amazing.Doesn’t matter if there’s 2min left or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where that KO can come from. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma on making history. #AndNew 👏🏾💪🏾 twitter.com/ufc/status/156…

Despite his loss at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman is likely to earn himself a rematch with Dana White and co., possibly hoping to book a trilogy with Leon Edwards in the UK.

Do you want to see a rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

