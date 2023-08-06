487-day undefeated streak continues at WWE SummerSlam with surprising finish

A massively long undefeated streak continued after a surprising finish took place at SummerSlam.

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has proven himself to be a dominant champion. He is on the cusp of greatness and has laid out everyone who has stepped up to face him.

The long list of opponents he has beaten features some prominent names like Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Matt Riddle, and many more. However, it looked like The Ring General's historic title reign may be in jeopardy when Drew McIntyre returned a couple of weeks ago and challenged him for an Intercontinental Championship match tonight at SummerSlam.

The two men put on a stellar showing, as expected. It was a hard-hitting affair filled with vicious punches and slams. While it looked like Gunther's title reign might come to an end, he was able to put away McIntyre using his powerbomb to pick up the win.

This win means that Gunther's 487-day undefeated streak in singles matches continues. He last lost a singles match on April 5th, 2022, against Bron Breakker.

This is also a huge win for The Ring General, considering McIntyre's long list of accomplishments. He is a former WWE Champion and one of the few men who have beaten Brock Lesnar clean.

With this win, Gunther will now become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

What did you make of this Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section.

