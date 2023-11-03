49-year-old former wrestler arrested in Gaston County

In the latest news, a 49-year-old former wrestler outside WWE was arrested for assault and injury to personal property.

The name in question is Evan Karagias who has not been a part of AEW or WWE. The 49-year-old is a former member of the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) roster.

During his tenure from 1997 to 2001, Karagias won the Cruiserweight Championship (one-time) and Hardcore Championship (one-time).

The former WCW star is known for being in the boy band 3 Count in the early 2000s, alongside Shane Helms and Shannon Moore.

On Wednesday, November 1, Evan Karagias was arrested by Belmont Police on charges of simple assault and injury to personal property, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

The Belmont Police Department processed the former wrestler at about 1:36 a.m. after being apprehended. After posting a $2,500 bond, the former WCW star was freed at 2:48 a.m.

Wrestler Kreepy the Clown arrested for attacking a fan

According to Fox59, Kreepy the Clown (real name Michael R. Keihn) was arrested in August for allegedly battering a 34-year-old autistic man after a wrestling show.

The mishap erupted after an Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling (IPW) event in the parking area at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Keihn was taken into custody on the offense of felony battery on an endangered adult.

According to court records, the 42-year-old wrestler was heckling Keihn throughout the presentation and was escorted out by security. As he was walking away, Keihn approached the man and shoved him in the back of the head, yelling, "You wanna call someone a b****, call me a b****!"

The victim of the incident sustained a broken nose as well as many injuries to his face and forehead. The 42-year-old may face up to six years in prison if convicted.

