49-year-old star says his comments folllowing Matt Riddle's WWE release were "wrong" and "tone deaf"

A former WWE Superstar admitted that the comments he had made following Matt Riddle's release were "wrong" and "tone deaf".

Matt Striker recently had some comments regarding Matt Riddle, who was a mainstay on WWE television for several years. He was one of the big stars on RAW and was involved in main important storylines. However, he always found it difficult to keep himself away from any controversy.

His latest controversy, where he claimed he was sexually harassed at an airport, apparently led to him being released by the company a few months ago. Following his release, Riddle went on to work with Major League Wrestling and even had his first match for the company recently against Jacob Fatu at Kings of Colosseum.

During the match, Matt Striker was all praise for Riddle and questioned how he could be let go. But he didn't stop there as he went on to say that Riddle could do whatever he wants, and if anyone had a problem with it, they could meet him in the streets.

Clearly, these comments from Matt Striker received a lot of backlash from the fans which prompted a response from him on social media.

"I've given this a lot of thought. Could not sleep. My critics are right. I was wrong. Tone deaf. Trying to use the guise of art or character portrayal is self preservation. Thank you to those that shone light on this. It is now on me to stand in that light. I will be better," wrote Matt Striker.

Matt Riddle opened up on his WWE release

Matt Riddle was among several WWE Superstars who were released in September 2023. After having given him multiple chances through many controversies, the Stamford-based company had seemingly finally given up on The Original Bro.

After his release, Riddle did an interview with Fox News where he opened up about his release from the company.

"WWE, unfortunately, if a situation happens, and they don't like the perception, they make their decision," Matt Riddle said. "But I’m not going to argue with them. That's their company. I don’t run it. I just worked there. I'm thankful that they gave me the time that they did and that's all I can say."

It will be interesting to see where Riddle's career goes from here after his recent bout at MLW Kings of Colosseum.

