49-year-old WWE Superstar's record still safe as John Cena fails to win WrestleMania 39 match

16-time WWE Champion John Cena lost to Austin Theory in a US title match at WrestleMania 39 tonight.

The Cenation Leader returned to the ring tonight with a goal to win the coveted United States title once again. Cena is dubbed by many fans as one of the greatest US Champions in the history of pro wrestling.

Unfortunately, John Cena failed to defeat Theory to win the belt. With this loss, Cena remains at 405 combined days as the US Champion. He is just 14 days behind the current WWE Superstar MVP, who held the belt for a whopping 419 days.

It should be noted that the stat only focuses on the WWE era of the United States title.

"Since @JohnCena remains at 405 days with the United States Championship, he stays in 2nd place on the list of most days with the US Title in the @WWE era of the championship. The Superstar at the top of the list is @The305MVP , who held the title for 419 days."

John Cena will seemingly never surpass MVP'S milestone

At 45 years old, Cena doesn't have much left in the tank and is currently fully focused on his Hollywood career. Cena's feud with Austin Theory has likely come to an end for good, and the duo probably won't be feuding ever again.

With Cena not actively competing at the moment, it seems highly unlikely that he will ever manage to surpass MVP's record of most days with the US title.

Nevertheless, Cena can take pride in the fact that he is one of the best US Champions of all time. He brought back the prestige of the title belt in 2015 with his weekly open challenges.

Longtime fans remember that John Cena was incredibly white-hot as the US Champion during the peak of the Ruthless Aggression Era before he became a main event star.

Do you think Cena will ever break MVP's record? Sound off in the comment section below.

