5 Current WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never appeared in NXT 

NXT has been the perfect launching pad for WWE for almost a decade, and now the best part of the current roster has come through the black and gold brand.

The likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Big E, Matt Riddle, and even Charlotte Flair all came through NXT before being promoted to the main roster.

Whilst this was their route to RAW or SmackDown, this isn't the only path that can be taken and there are several current WWE Superstars who have never been near the developmental brand.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who have never made an appearance on NXT. The list of names also takes into account the superstars who appeared on NXT whilst it was still seen as a game show format.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson was signed by WWE earlier this year after winning the Olympic Gold medal for freestyle wrestling. Steveson is just the second Olympic Gold Medalist in wrestling to be signed by WWE after Kurt Angle and it appears that WWE has decided to allow the star to completely skip NXT.

In recent years, all new signings have been sent down to the NXT roster in order to gain experience in the company before then being promoted to the main roster. Steveson was added to the Monday Night RAW roster back in October when he was a surprise addition to the WWE Draft.

At the time, Steveson had only recently been signed by the company and he was expected to spend some time at The Performance Center before being introduced to the WWE Universe, but the company made the late decision to draft him to RAW.

Steveson is yet to make any kind of appearance on WWE TV but has been spoken highly of by several stars in the company over the past few months. The former Olympian is expected to add something different to the red brand when he is finally able to make his debut, with rumors suggesting he could be ready by WrestleMania 38 in April.

