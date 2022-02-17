5 matches for Goldberg at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is set to have the final match of his current deal this Saturday. That's when he'll finally face off against Roman Reigns - a match that was supposed to take place at WrestleMania two years ago - at Elimination Chamber for the Universal Championship.

There's a good possibility that the wrestling legend puts over the Tribal Chief and goes off to enjoy retirement with his family.

There's also the possibility that Goldberg really likes money and signs a new contract with WWE. Because, like him or not, Da Man puts butts in seats. At 55-years old, Goldberg is still a major draw.

A new contract with WWE would no doubt mean a match at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX. But, against who? The answer is obvious — WrestleMania legend Bad Bunny, of course.

We're kidding, but we did come up with five possible opponents that Goldberg could quite possibly square off against at this year's Show of Shows. All of this depends on what happens in his match with Roman Reigns — as well as the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship — this Saturday and, obviously, if he signs a new contract.

It's worth mentioning that these aren't listed in any particular order, but let's start with a banger.

#5. Universal Champion Goldberg vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns — Winner Take All

Following his Royal Rumble match victory this past January, Brock Lesnar confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley the next night. He informed the All Mighty that he would be challenging... Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. He warned Lashley not to get too comfortable, however, as he also intended to enter the Elimination Chamber match for RAW's biggest prize.

Meanwhile, over on SmackDown, the former World Heavyweight Champion informed Reigns that he's next.

Elimination Chamber could end with Goldberg as Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar as WWE Champion — and Roman Reigns with a major chip on his shoulder. For this scenario, it's important that Goldberg wins the championship. With a Reigns victory, it would be in character for the Tribal Chief to pull the "I already beat you once" card to deny Goldberg a rematch.

A Winner Take All bout between Lesnar and arguably his greatest rival by itself would be a no-brainer moneymaker main event (consider that an extra secret bonus entry to this list). Adding the Head of the Table brings even more intrigue to it. Also, while Goldberg is awesome, he isn't exactly known for his lengthy match times. With Lesnar and Reigns in there with him, the Hall of Famer will get an opportunity to recharge.

But, there are certainly other options to consider as well.

