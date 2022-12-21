5 opponents for WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in 2023: A jealous friend, the return of The Queen

Ronda Rousey captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules and has been dominant ever since. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has enlisted old friend Shayna Baszler as her backup and the two look poised to run the women's division on the blue brand.

However, Shayna might want to become champion one day and there are several superstars waiting for the opportunity to challenge Rousey for the title.

Listed below are five superstars who may challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2023.

#5. Raquel Rodriguez

Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez have had issues for a long time now, but this came to a boiling point this past Friday on SmackDown. Raquel said she will be in the Gauntlet match next week to determine Ronda's next opponent for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The champion and Shayna attacked Raquel and injured her arm once again. Rodriguez will certainly be out for revenge and could give Rousey a challenge in a title match.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® at Caesars!

#4. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler is a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with former WWE Superstar Nia Jax. The Queen of Spades has also captured the NXT Women's Championship twice, but has never held a singles title on the main roster.

Baszler could eventually get tired of playing second fiddle to Ronda Rousey and eventually challenge her to a match. She would have a better shot than most as Baszler likely knows all of Rousey's weaknesses in the ring.

#3. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has not appeared since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. While The Queen may have defeated Ronda at WrestleMania 38, The Baddest Woman on the Planet got her revenge at the following premium live event in an I Quit match.

Flair has been teasing fans about her return for a few weeks now and will likely show up on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It would make sense for Charlotte to confront Ronda Rouey and battle her once again for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#2. Xia Li

Xia Li appeared to believe she was capable of defeating Ronda Rousey when she confronted Emma on the November 4th edition of WWE SmackDown. Emma accepted Ronda's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship but ultimately came up short and tapped out after being trapped in an armbar.

Li called Emma weak for losing the match and then disappeared off television for weeks. Xia appeared as the mystery attacker who interfered in the Women's Tag Team Championship match this past Friday on SmackDown.

Xia attacked Tegan Nox and ended the match in a disqualfication. If Xia has gone crazy, she would represent an interesting opponent for Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown.

#1. WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



No Charlotte.

No third competitor.

No daft stipulations.



Just these two in the ring giving us one hell of a match I still want Becky Lynch Vs Ronda Rousey in a singles match.No Charlotte.No third competitor.No daft stipulations.Just these two in the ring giving us one hell of a match I still want Becky Lynch Vs Ronda Rousey in a singles match.No Charlotte.No third competitor.No daft stipulations.Just these two in the ring giving us one hell of a match 👏 https://t.co/SZOSFeGWYo

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will have to compete in a singles match against each other at some point in WWE. They clearly aren't the biggest fans of each other in real life and that translated into some entertaining segments between the two.

Charlotte Flair added an interesting dynamic in the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35, but many fans would have liked to see a storyline between The Man and The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Lynch is currently on the WWE RAW roster but could find her way to SmackDown via the WWE Draft at some point this year.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes