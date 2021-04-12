5 Potential challengers for new United States Champion Sheamus after WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Sheamus won the WWE United States Championship by beating Riddle in another instant classic at The Grandest Stage of Them All. With his win, The Celtic Warrior is now a three-time WWE US Champion and from here onwards, there are a handful of options for the newly crowned champion for his first title defense.

Since his return to WWE, Sheamus has been on an absolutely dominant run. The Irishman has put on some incredible matches on Monday Night RAW, mostly against the likes of Drew McIntyre and co.

..said i’d throw my hat in the ring & make @SuperKingofBros see real birds fly.. United States Champion AND you’re welcome. #WrestleMania #finisherofthecentury pic.twitter.com/bfX8xCd3dJ — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 12, 2021

WrestleMania 37 was no different, as Sheamus and Riddle took each other to the limit. The former WWE Champion used his stiff striking game to gain the upper hand over Riddle, who also has a similar style. Eventually, Sheamus caught his opponent mid-air with a brutal Brogue Kick and kept Riddle down for the three count.

With the win, Sheamus is now expected to defend his WWE United States Championship against some of the finest talents on RAW. Being the type of Superstar who likes to pick a fight, the Irishman could definitely be expected to be a fighting champion moving forward. With that being said, here is an in-depth look at five Superstars who could potentially challenge Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship after his triumphant victory at WrestleMania 37.

#5. Sheamus grants Riddle his rightful rematch

At WrestleMania 37, Riddle's reign as the WWE United States Champion came to an end after 49 days. While Riddle didn't have the best of title reigns, or at least as lengthy of a title reign he was hoping for, his performance at 'Mania 37 should be enough to grant him a title rematch.

Having taken Sheamus to his limits, Riddle surely deserves another crack at the WWE United States Title. While WWE doesn't necessarily have to book the rematch on a pay-per-view card, Sheamus vs. Riddle could quite easily main event an episode of Monday Night RAW and be as equally good as their WrestleMania clash.

After a dominant performance from both men at 'Mania 37, Sheamus and Riddle definitely deserve a solid push moving forward.

