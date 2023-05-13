AJ Styles has officially advanced to the finals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament and will take on Seth Rollins at Night of Champions on May 27. Both stars are determined to make history as the inaugural champion and stamp their name in the history books but the fans are most excited about the match in store for them.

SmackDown got kicked off with a bang in the form of a triple-threat match between AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Edge. The match started off firing on all cylinders with the three stars all having insane chemistry in the ring with each other. However, only Styles got to move forward into the semi-finals after taking Edge down with the phenomenal forearm.

The former WWE Champion would then go on to defeat an injured Bobby Lashley in the main event. Now, Seth Rollins will take on the Phenomenal One himself in their first singles match since their encounter at Money in the Bank 2019.

The fans went wild over the prospect of seeing these wrestling veterans step inside the ring once again for what they hope is an instant classic of a match.

. @shelovesrey @ProWFinesse @womenstitless AJ and Seth have had good matches, but l'd love to see them have the 30-minute 5-star classic we all know they're capable of. It'd be an amazing way to kick off the new title era AJ vs Seth should be a banger match @ProWFinesse @womenstitless AJ and Seth have had good matches, but l'd love to see them have the 30-minute 5-star classic we all know they're capable of. It'd be an amazing way to kick off the new title era AJ vs Seth should be a banger match

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @WrestleOps Two guys that haven’t been world champion in years. Both more than deserving of another run. Either guy could win and I’ll be happy. @WrestleOps Two guys that haven’t been world champion in years. Both more than deserving of another run. Either guy could win and I’ll be happy.

We'll have to wait and see who walks out as the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion once the dust is settled in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions.

Wrestling Veteran believes Seth Rollins shouldn't become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Vince Russo has given his thoughts on the idea of Seth Rollins becoming the first WWE World Heavyweight and he's not a fan of it.

The Visionary was one of the first stars to announce his ambitions of winning the newly introduced World title and went through a ton of action to inch closer to it. Rollins won a triple threat match against Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday Night RAW and then waged war later on in the night against Finn Balor. He won their match to advance into the finals where he's now set to face AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained why putting the title on Rollins isn't a good idea and will negatively impact the promotion instead.

"Bro, it's all about making people. It's all about making stars. Stars are going to make money for you. Seth (Rollins) can go out there, and they can sing with him, bro. But putting that belt on him does nothing. With this belt, you need to make somebody. But like you said, bro, the problem is, you look up, and down that roster, there's been so much damage to everybody on that roster that it's really hard for you to take anybody seriously in that role," said Vince Russo. [4:25 to 2:55]

Who do you predict will win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions? Seth Rollins or AJ Styles? Sound off below.

