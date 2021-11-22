5 Surprises for RAW after Survivor Series 2021: Popular duo to break up after 13 months, Fans to turn on top babyface for getting pushed?

Monday Night RAW dominated Survivor Series with a 5-2 victory over SmackDown. Thankfully, WWE didn't emphasize on brand supremacy too much this year, probably because many of the stars were only recently drafted to the opposite brands.

Either way, it was another successful Survivor Series for RAW - the brand that has historically dominated the so-called fourth-biggest pay-per-view of the WWE calendar year.

There could be a lot of surprises in store for the Red brand as we prepare for the end of the year and Day 1 - the new pay-per-view on January 1st, 2022. Here are a few surprises we could see tonight:

#5. The aftermath on RAW of Omos' big victory at Survivor Series 2021

At Survivor Series 2021, there was a 25-man dual-brand battle royal to commemorate The Rock's 25th anniversary of his WWE debut.

The multi-man bout was won by Omos, adding one more to RAW's dominant scoresheet at the pay-per-view. Him winning shouldn't be a surprise, although giants historically don't do too well at battle royals.

This was a Royal Rumble-esque performance as he eliminated a whopping 12 men from the match to win. AJ Styles even came out and celebrated with him after it was done.

But we shouldn't forget that Styles is a heel, and Omos has been paired with him for 13 months now - closing in on 14. But 13 months could be where it all stops, as the partnership could end on the Red brand tonight.

The two were in the RAW Tag Team title picture for most of 2021, winning the titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37 before losing them at SummerSlam. They remained in contention throughout that time, but they were abruptly removed from the tag team title picture following a rumored (minor) injury to AJ Styles.

Perhaps the time for Styles and Omos as a tag team is over. WWE loves breaking up tag teams, and this could be the night where the former RAW Tag Team Champions call it quits on each other.

Omos turning on his partner seems a lot more legitimate. Some would argue that it's too soon to have him as a singles superstar, but it could work as a big moment on the Monday night show before we enter the final month of the year.

