5-Time champion didn't appear on SmackDown despite being advertised for the show

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 21, 2025 22:25 GMT
One major name was advertised but didn
WWE SmackDown this week was live from Bologna, Italy (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A major name didn't appear on SmackDown despite being advertised on the show. In fact, the superstar being advertised at all was quite a surprise, considering the circumstances over the past few weeks.

Ad

That superstar is none other than five-time champion Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE, who is currently vying for her third Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41, was advertised on the official website for the March 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

Despite her being advertised, she didn't show up at all. This was different from Cody Rhodes, for example, who was advertised and didn't show up but competed in a dark match the same night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

It makes little sense for Belair to be on the blue brand now, except as a spectator for the Jade Cargill-Naomi storyline. Based on the progression of events this week, it seems like the two are truly fine without her presence. Her segment with Naomi on March 7 was a perfect way for her to exit the story while focusing on her own.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion and two-time tag champion, Belair is looking to dethrone Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania after she earned that opportunity with a win at Elimination Chamber. However, she'll be a keen spectator in terms of how the story between Jade Cargill and Naomi unfolds on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

As of now, it seems like Naomi and Cargill are on a collision course for WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी