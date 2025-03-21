5-Time champion didn't appear on SmackDown despite being advertised for the show

A major name didn't appear on SmackDown despite being advertised on the show. In fact, the superstar being advertised at all was quite a surprise, considering the circumstances over the past few weeks.

That superstar is none other than five-time champion Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE, who is currently vying for her third Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41, was advertised on the official website for the March 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

Despite her being advertised, she didn't show up at all. This was different from Cody Rhodes, for example, who was advertised and didn't show up but competed in a dark match the same night.

It makes little sense for Belair to be on the blue brand now, except as a spectator for the Jade Cargill-Naomi storyline. Based on the progression of events this week, it seems like the two are truly fine without her presence. Her segment with Naomi on March 7 was a perfect way for her to exit the story while focusing on her own.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion and two-time tag champion, Belair is looking to dethrone Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania after she earned that opportunity with a win at Elimination Chamber. However, she'll be a keen spectator in terms of how the story between Jade Cargill and Naomi unfolds on WWE SmackDown.

As of now, it seems like Naomi and Cargill are on a collision course for WrestleMania 41.

