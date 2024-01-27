5-time champion is open to seeing Ronda Rousey return as a surprise entrant at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen inside a WWE ring since SummerSlam 2023. However, a former champion is open to seeing her return to the promotion as a surprise entrant in tonight's event.

Last year, Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey, costing her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank 2023. The two former best friends feuded over the summer and had a match at SummerSlam 2023.

After the event, Rousey was done with the company and moved on to different things in her career. Speaking to Steve Fall, Shayna Baszler said she would be open to seeing The Baddest Women on the Planet return to the promotion in the gimmick match.

"I mean I wouldn't hate beating up Ronda [Rousey] again, right? Maybe if she can come out and respect me a little more, so maybe we could help each other, I don't know. We haven't talked about it, but I wouldn't hate it," said Baszler. [From 0:20 to 0:45]

The Queen of Spades is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion and three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She is currently teaming up with Zoey Stark on RAW.

Since leaving the company, Rousey has appeared outside the promotion, including ROH.

Wrestling veteran on why WWE never booked a match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch was seen as the biggest women's money match in WWE, but that never happened. The two stars were in a Triple-Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 35, but fans wanted to see a proper one-on-one contest after their feud in 2018 and 2019.

Last year, the Baddest Woman on the Planet left the promotion and appeared on the independent circuit. Speaking on Keepin It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan weighed in on why the management never booked the singles bout.

"I'm assuming that it could be anything, they don't get along... But that should not matter. They should be able to do business and maybe the fact that they were going to be involved in a long storyline and Ronda was like dude I'm out this day," said the veteran.

It will be interesting to see if she does return as a surprise entrant at tonight's event.

Do you want to see Ronda Rousey back in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingNews.Co and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.