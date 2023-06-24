5-time champion sends warning to Liv Morgan following her return to WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown turned out to be an eventful show on Friday night, especially with the return of Liv Morgan. Following the show, Shayna Baszler sent a warning to the star who returned from injury during the night.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerged as the new Unified Women’s Tag Team Champions after defeating Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Their celebration was cut short when Liv Morgan returned with Raquel Rodriguez to challenge the duo to a title match.

Morgan suffered an injury while she was the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Raquel. The two women were forced to relinquish the titles before Rousey and Baszlar won it.

The two dominant women defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the two women’s tag team championships in WWE.

Morgan and Rodriguez have their eyes set on the titles they never lost. However, The Queen of Spades had a warning for the returning superstar, who was out injured for some time. She took to Twitter to warn Liv, claiming that she won’t be competing for long.

"Not for long #LimbByLimb."

Shayna Baszler is known for her ruthless wrestling style which has seen many superstars get shelved after competing against her. It looks like she is aiming to take down the former SmackDown Women’s Champion again and injure her so that she isn’t able to compete any longer.

Liv Morgan suffered an injury on an episode of WWE SmackDown

As stated before, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions when the former suffered an injury on an episode of SmackDown on May 12.

The injury forced the duo to relinquish their tag team titles as it was expected that Morgan’s recovery time would take quite a long time. During a live stream, she gave an update about her injury and revealed that she had suffered a broken shoulder.

While it seemed as though the former SmackDown Women’s Champion would take some time to recover from the injury, she made her return on the June 23, 2023, episode of the show.

WWE may look to book Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a championship match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank. However, it’s likely that the titles won’t change hands at the event.

