5-time champion from SmackDown in danger of getting released after Vince McMahon's WWE return, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon might not have creative control in WWE, but he remains one of the most influential people within the company. While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo and EC3 admitted that Bray Wyatt could once again be released from the company due to McMahon's presence.

Wyatt returned in October last year following weeks of cryptic teasers regarding his arrival. As noted by Russo, Vince McMahon was away from WWE when Triple H re-signed Wyatt, and it initially felt like a great decision from the new management.

However, several fans have disliked the slow nature of Wyatt's ongoing storyline, and some pundits even believe the WWE has already given up on the superstar.

It's no secret that Bray Wyatt shares a love-hate relationship with Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, Russo explained why the SmackDown star should be genuinely worried about getting fired again as we head towards another WrestleMania.

"Remember, Bray came back when Vince was gone. Bro, if we don't understand it, forget it with Vince! That's what I'm saying, bro. Like, I hate to say this. I don't know how much longer he's going to be around. Vince? Forget about it [he will never understand Bray Wyatt]." [3:17 - 3:43]

EC3 comments on Bray Wyatt's WWE status

The former Universal Champion is expected to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, even though that wasn't the match that high-ranking officials originally had on their minds.

EC3 stated that Bray Wyatt's release in 2021 was a blessing in disguise as he believed several talents would benefit from a "clean slate." Carter, though, shared the same sentiments as Vince Russo and wasn't confident about Bray Wyatt excelling on TV with Vince McMahon as the executive chairman.

Here's what Carter briefly had to say about the possible limitations of Wyatt working under Mr. McMahon:

"Sometimes a clean slate is the best thing that can happen for somebody. So, maybe the release to that return was the best thing that could happen to him. But, with Vince coming back and not understanding it and being forced to play that batter, it just won't work." [7:53 - 8:10]

Are you also concerned about Bray Wyatt's future? Sound off in the comments section below.

