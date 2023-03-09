"It is unfortunate" - 39-year-old reveals the possible reason why Brock Lesnar refused to work with Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

One of the biggest stories heading into WrestleMania has been about Brock Lesnar refusing to face Bray Wyatt. The nixed match was the topic of discussion on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, and EC3 spoke at length about Bray Wyatt's underwhelming WWE return.

As things stand, Brock Lesnar is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39, while Bray Wyatt is on course for a singles match against Bobby Lashley. However, recent reports stated that it was Lesnar who was supposed to face Wyatt at Mania, but The Beast Incarnate turned down the match, and EC3 revealed the possible reason behind his decision.

Carter explained that while it was unfortunate, Brock Lesnar might not have bought into Bray's creative vision, which has been criticized online for being overly complicated.

Lesnar is visibly picky about the people he works with, and EC3 feels the former Universal Champion might not have seen much value in Bray Wyatt's storyline.

"It is unfortunate, but maybe Brock is particular. Maybe Brock just didn't see the value in the story. He doesn't understand it himself, so what is there to do with it?" revealed the former WWE star. [6:30 - 6:50]

Carter further clarified that he liked how WWE reintroduced Bray Wyatt last year as the company put together an elaborate yet well-crafted narrative leading up to his comeback.

Wyatt's early momentum, sadly, all seems lost now, as EC3 added below:

"It is unfortunate Bray's comeback was so well thought out and developed, and put together. It was almost like somebody from outside of the WWE bubble was responsible for pushing those unique things and intricate things to deliver a giant response." [6:51 - 7:05]

You can read more about WWE's possible plans for Bray after WrestleMania here.

EC3 on why WWE needed to take a different approach with a character like Bray Wyatt

The wrestling fraternity hasn't seen many supernatural characters, with Bray Wyatt being one of the rarest success stories of the past decade. As per EC3, Wyatt portrayed a unique gimmick that didn't need to be overexposed on TV.

Wyatt's content is unlike anything wrestling fans have seen before, and Carter wasn't surprised that WWE had seemingly started to run out of ideas in an attempt to keep Bray relevant.

EC3 also noted that wrestling stars like Wyatt needs to be treated like special attractions instead of forcing them to come up with new angles every week.

"I think one issue with a character like Bray and his depth and foresight is that he is an attraction more than something you see every week. When you're delivering A-plus material, you know, and you're there every week, you're running out of things real fast," continued EC3. "Especially when you're unique, and you're trying to exist in reality, but at the same time, there are some supernatural elements. Like, there is always so much to do, like you might be better off being portrayed as an attraction that you don't see often." [7:06 - 7:40]

Did Brock Lesnar do the right thing by rejecting a match against the Eater of Worlds? Sound off in the comments section below.

