5-time champion is more talented than Liv Morgan, claims WWE veteran; questions why creative is not pushing her (Exclusive)

WWE star Liv Morgan has emerged as a top name for the company. Former head writer Vince Russo feels Alexa Bliss deserves a similar push.

Bliss returned to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble after a two-year hiatus. She got a stellar response from fans. The 33-year-old also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match but could not win the contest. She is currently not booked for any match at this year's WrestleMania.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo highlighted that WWE has pushed Liv Morgan, and she has done a great job over the last couple of years. He noted that Bliss was better than Morgan and needed the creative team to get behind her.

The veteran writer felt Little Miss Bliss should have been pushed to at least the same level as Morgan, if not higher. Russo added that some backstage issues might have prevented Bliss from getting her deserved push.

"It's funny because, listen, man, they gave Liv an opportunity and she's done a great job. I've watched both of them for a long time. Alexa Bliss is more talented than Liv Morgan. So there's no reason in the world she shouldn't be in a spot that high profile, if not higher. And the fact that she's not, that's when you know there's something behind." [From 6:35 onwards]

Bliss is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. She has also held the Women's Tag Team Title.

Alexa Bliss has been removed from her scheduled appearance at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Responding to a fan inquiry, Fanatics Events confirmed her removal, leading to more speculation about her status within the company.

