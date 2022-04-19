5-Time Champion teased as Gable Steveson's first feud in WWE

Gable Steveson is yet to make his official WWE debut. Over the last few months, we've seen him occasionally at ringside. At WrestleMania 38, he got into the ring, which seems to have been the set-up for him to make his long-awaited debut. On this week's RAW, the feud was teased once again.

Steveson is the second Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE history. Signed soon after his win, he officially concluded his amateur wrestling career. In October, Steveson was drafted to Monday Night RAW but hasn't appeared for a match.

On the latest episode of RAW, Kevin Owens hosted a lie detector test to try and verify the identity of Ezekiel (fka Elias). Chad Gable, who conducted the test, took shots at Gable Steveson during the segment. He indicated that the Olympic Gold Medalist would eventually be feuding with the five-time tag team champion.

It would be an interesting feud to watch. Chad Gable has been brilliant with his character progression in the past year alongside Otis. The former has established himself as one of the most despicable heels in WWE.

Gable Steveson is expected to get a Brock Lesnar-like push

In a not-so-surprising fashion, a report stated that Vince McMahon wants to push Gable Steveson the way he pushed Brock Lesnar. While the 21-year-old is no Beast Incarnate, he certainly comes close in terms of some of his athletic accomplishments.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles the young superstar. Steveson has age on his side and is likely to train hard until he's ready to make his in-ring debut.

As of now, there is no indication as to when he will be stepping into the ring. However, it could be sooner than we expect.

