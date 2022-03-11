WWE has plans for top RAW Superstar to be "another Brock Lesnar" - Reports

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has had an illustrious career in the company, having won several world titles. The promotion now seemingly has plans for a young star to be "another Brock Lesnar."

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (via Cageside Seats), Monday Night RAW Superstar Gable Steveson will be fast-tracked to the main roster, and WWE is planning to book him like The Beast Incarnate.

"Gable Steveson will also be fast-tracked to the main roster. Meltzer said "the idea is for him to be another Brock Lesnar."

Gable Steveson shares a great bond with Brock Lesnar

The 2020 Summer Olympics Gold Medalist Gable Steveson shares a great bond with the Beast Incarnate. Both the stars are former NCAA Division I Champion and belong to the University of Minnesota.

During an appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast last year, Steveson revealed the "once-in-a-lifetime" advice that he got from Lesnar.

"Brock, a while ago, was preparing me for my long - the long journey that he knew I was going to have. Before I even won the national title, before I was even doing the things that I do now, Brock came in my freshman year of college, and talked to me about winning and friends and having the right people, having the right circle around you. Having guys like that, who you really don't see, that are big-time ballers and players in the world, to have them come in and sit me down and give me the gist of how his life was and how he became so successful and tried to put it into me, it's like a once-in-a-lifetime thing that you have to listen to," said Steveson.

Following a triumphant Summer Olympics, Gable Steveson made a brief appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2021. A few days later, in September 2021, Steveson officially signed with the company.

At the 2021 WWE Draft, Steveson was drafted to Monday Night RAW but is yet to make an appearance on the red brand. Fans are hoping to see him face Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring one day, in what would be a dream heavyweight bout.

