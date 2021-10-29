Young WWE star reveals "once-in-a-lifetime" advice Brock Lesnar gave him

Brock Lesnar is a WWE star who shies away from the limelight away from the ring and is noted to be a very private person. But, he still has time to give advice to some stars in the business, which Gable Stevenson found out about, even before he joined WWE.

Steveson, who is regarded as one of the best amateur wrestlers in the country, is from the same university as Lesnar, the University of Minnesota. Like Lesnar, Steveson is also an NCAA Division I champion, and the latter even claimed the 2020 Summer Olympic Games gold medal in freestyle wrestling.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, the 21-year-old recently opened up about the advice the five-time WWE Champion gave him during his freshman year in college.

"Brock, a while ago, was preparing me for my long - the long journey that he knew I was going to have. Before I even won the national title, before I was even doing the things that I do now, Brock came in my freshman year of college, and talked to me about winning and friends and having the right people, having the right circle around you. Having guys like that, who you really don't see, that are big-time ballers and players in the world, to have them come in and sit me down and give me the gist of how his life was and how he became so successful and tried to put it into me, it's like a once-in-a-lifetime thing that you have to listen to," said Steveson.

He stated that advice from someone like Lesnar is not something to shy away from, and he took the words and ran with it, which has helped him immensely.

WWE star Gable Steveson was scared of Brock Lesnar at first

Steveson was amazed at Lesnar's physique when he met him, mesmerized by the size of the former WWE Universal Champion.

During a different interview, the Olympic gold medalist recalled how intimidated he was of The Beast Incarnate at first.

"I was scared as hell of him. Dude came up and he is about like 6'3"-6'4". He was absolutely ripped. And I was like, he is bigger than I thought...when I first saw him, I was like, 'Come on now!'" Steveson stated.

WWE has yet to reveal when Steveson will debut in the ring, with only the brand that he will be on - RAW - confirmed by the promotion thus far. Rumors indicate that he could take part in a storyline around WrestleMania next year.

