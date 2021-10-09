WWE's big plans for Gable Steveson's debut revealed - Reports

Dave Meltzer provided a big backstage update regarding WWE's plans for Gable Steveson on this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Gable Steveson was assigned to the RAW brand during the 2021 Draft, and Meltzer revealed that WWE had earmarked a WrestleMania 38 debut for the Olympic gold medalist.

WWE officials want Steveson to appear on RAW regularly following the conclusion of the college wrestling season in March. While Meltzer revealed no storyline-related details, the company seemingly intends on building up towards a high-profile match for Steveson at next year's WrestleMania.

Meltzer reported the following regarding WWE's direction for Steveson:

"It was known that the company wants to feature Steveson all year on the show before the idea is of him starting as a regular after the college wrestling season ends in March, with the idea of a WrestleMania debut," Meltzer reported.

Gable Steveson's unique WWE deal

Gable Steveson signed a multi-year contract with WWE in September that would allow him to defend the NCAA title and simultaneously undergo pro wrestling training.

Termed the first-ever NIL deal in WWE history, Steveson will complete his senior year at the University of Minnesota and also work with coaches at a remote training facility over the next few months. Steveson has arrived with tremendous potential, and management also has high hopes from the reigning NCAA Division I National Champion.

The 21-year-old's WWE contract will officially begin once he graduates from college in May 2022. However, he is still expected to show up on WWE programming as he prepares for his NCAA title defense.

Steveson's name was initially not expected to pop up during the Draft, but his move to RAW has reaffirmed the company's stance towards making him a top-tier superstar.

Gable Steveson seems to be on course for a massive WrestleMania 38 match, and it will be interesting to see how Vince McMahon's promotion introduces him to the fans on TV in the time to come.

