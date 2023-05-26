5-time World Champion reveals when Roman Reigns will leave WWE

A handful of WWE Superstars have made a name for themselves in Hollywood, and Kurt Angle feels Roman Reigns could be the next in line to replicate what The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have done.

The Tribal Chief has arguably been the most dominant World Champion in the modern era, who has seemingly transitioned to a part-time role since WrestleMania 39.

Several fans have criticized WWE for not taking the titles off Roman Reigns as speculation about his long-term future continues. Kurt Angle believed that Reigns would not even be in the company within the next five years as he tipped the Bloodline leader to be a massive movie star.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer said that Roman ticked all the boxes required to be a successful actor and was confident about the WWE star's fortunes in Hollywood:

"Roman Reigns is not going to be in the company in the next five years. That kid is going to be a huge movie star. It's going to happen. There is no doubt. He has got an incredible look. He is talented. He is smart! The kid is going to be a movie star," said Kurt Angle. [From 18:15 onwards]

Kurt Angle is not a fan of Roman Reigns' lengthy championship run

Kurt Angle warned WWE about how they were booking the Samoan star as he felt the promotion was ignoring the need to create other top wrestlers.

While Angle said that having long title reigns made talents feel good about themselves, he wasn't sure if it was the right move from a business perspective.

The veteran pro wrestler had nothing against Roman Reigns as he felt the 38-year-old was just in a spot he couldn't refuse. However, Kurt Angle honestly explained why holding a world championship for three years wasn't the ideal decision in the current age:

"You know what? Having it for three years, don't get me wrong, I would feel very good about myself, but I honestly believe, from a business standpoint, it's not a very clever thing. I just don't think. That's just how I feel. Everybody has their own opinion. Roman is a great champion. He is the man. I have so much respect for him, but I just don't agree with it."

The Tribal Chief will get a chance to add more gold to his reign as he and Solo Sikoa will take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Do you agree with Kurt Angle on Roman Reigns' record-breaking stint as champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes