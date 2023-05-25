Kurt Angle sends a warning to WWE about Roman Reigns ahead of Night of Champions

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable at the top of WWE for nearly three years. Kurt Angle believes the overdependence on the Tribal Chief is starting to hurt the company.

The undisputed WWE Universal Champion has defeated every superstar that has tried to take the title off him. The situation doesn't seem like it may change until next year's WrestleMania.

While WWE has succeeded in breaking modern-day records with Roman's reign, Kurt Angle warned the promotion about how they are ignoring other talents. The Olympic hero stressed that it was essential to build new top names, and having Roman Reigns defeat everyone prevented it from happening:

"Just remember, I'm not telling WWE what to do. I'm just saying you want to make other wrestlers! It's not a bad thing to make other wrestlers into champions. You've got to build your company; you can't rely on just one guy," said the WWE Hall of Famer on The Kurt Angle Show. "I'm not saying they are doing that with Roman, but they are on their way to doing that." [6:23 - 6:42]

Kurt Angle recalled how the business was during the territorial era, where it was common for world champions to hold the belt for multiple years. The veteran explained that things were quite different today as an active WWE superstar is advertised to appear more regularly than in the past.

Angle understood what WWE was trying to do in Roman Reigns' case but felt the company officials needed to be more cautious about presenting the Bloodline leader.

"I just think he's had the title really, really long. Especially today, we're not in territories anymore where we only see the wrestler once a month. You see Roman Reigns advertised every day on TV. You're seeing him once or twice a week wrestling on TV, maybe three times with a pay-per-view. Him having the title for three years is like a wrestler in the 70s having it for 15. It's just ridiculous. Don't get me wrong; I'm not against it. You've got to be careful." [7:14 - 8:09]

Kurt Angle reacts to Roman Reigns' Night of Champions match

The Samoan superstar will get a chance to add more belts to his resume when he and Solo Sikoa take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The ongoing storyline has revolved around the heat between The Bloodline members, and keeping that in mind, Kurt Angle predicted Zayn and KO to retain their titles. The retired superstar, however, joked that he could see WWE putting more championships on Reigns, including the new World Heavyweight title.

He continued:

"Well, you know what? I haven't had much luck going against Roman Reigns. But you know what? I'm going to go with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They are going to go over, strictly, because Roman Reigns is already holding two world titles. Now, I could be wrong; they might end up putting all the titles on Roman Reigns. Maybe even the new world title (laughs)." [5:40 - 6:09]

Could WWE pull off a swerve and book Roman and Solo to defeat Owens and Zayn? Sound off in the comment section below.

