5-time WWE champion tipped by veteran for massive win at SummerSlam this weekend after being called the Liv Morgan of 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE's women's division is filled with exciting talent all around. Stars like Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair jostle for attention with all-round wrestlers like IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair and up-and-coming performers like Roxanne Perez and Stephanie Vaquer. However, there is one star that has all these qualities and has certainly been the MVP of the division till she got injured, Liv Morgan.

From the time she started the Liv Morgan revenge tour, she has become one of the most important figures in the women's division. Veteran writer Vince Russo recently heaped high praise on five-time WWE champion Naomi and called her the 'Liv Morgan of 2025.'

He was talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo when his co-host, Dr Chris Featherstone, called Naomi the Liv Morgan of 2025. Russo agreed to his claim and listed that as one of the reasons why she shouldn't lose her title at SummerSlam 2025.

"I think I would agree to that [Naomi being Liv Morgan of 2025] as she's done a good job and there's no reason whatsoever to take it [Women's World Championship] off," Russo said. [8:37 onwards]

Naomi only recently won the Women's World Championship, marking her first world title reign in WWE since 2017. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's match at WWE Evolution and is now set to face both of them in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam 2025.

