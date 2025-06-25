5-time WWE United States Champion is ready to move on from wrestling; reveals why he won't return to compete

WWE is headed to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, and one major name revealed that he's done with wrestling and would move on from it by the end of the year.

John Cena's retirement tour is in full swing as we are halfway done, and The Leader of the Cenation is ready to hang up the wrestling boots in December 2025. Unlike other retirements in professional wrestling, the Undisputed WWE Champion assured his fans and peers that his retirement is not a work.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the former five-time WWE United States Champion provided an update on his health, stating that it's time for him to move on from professional wrestling, as he's in his final run with the promotion.

"I still look good, I still feel good, I still feel like I can perform at a WWE level, but I also think it's time for me to step aside and let the young talent step forward," Cena said. [H/T - Entertainment Weekly]

The 17-time World Champion has made up his mind about moving on from wrestling and revealed that he wants young talent to step forward, and that will happen only after he's retired.

"We're halfway through, and I think nobody thought I was serious. And now that we're halfway through and people really understand that my last match is in December and it's time for me to move on, the audiences have been electric," Cena added. [H/T - Entertainment Weekly]

John Cena's opponent for WWE SummerSlam will be revealed at Night of Champions 2025

John Cena vowed to ruin wrestling earlier this year when he teamed up with The Rock and Travis Scott and turned heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. After the event, he stayed true to his words and won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Later, he met an old foe in the form of Randy Orton and successfully defended the title against The Viper at Backlash 2025. After he teamed up with Logan Paul and lost to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, challengers began to line up against The Franchise Player.

This Saturday, The Leader of the Cenation will defend the title against CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025. Elsewhere, Randy Orton will face Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring finals. The tournament winner will face the Undisputed Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

