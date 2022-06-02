"One day" - 5-time WWE Women's Champion expresses her desire to face Sasha Banks after her walkout 

Mickie James has expressed her desire to face Sasha Banks in a one-on-one match at some point down the road.

Sasha Banks, alongside her tag team partner Naomi, walked out during the May 16th episode of RAW. The two women handed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to management before leaving the building. The two have since been suspended and their titles vacated.

Taking to Twitter, James reflected on a previous encounter against The Boss as part of a Fatal Four Way Match that occurred on Monday Night RAW. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion claimed that one day she and Banks shall cross paths once again, writing:

"One on One day @SashaBanksWWE"

Check out Mickie James' tweet below:

Although Banks is currently suspended from WWE, she is still under contract. James currently performs for NWA and IMPACT Wrestling, so any future confrontation would have to occur once The Boss is free and clear of her WWE deal.

Mickie James recently gave her take on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walk-out situation

Mickie James was recently in conversation with Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio. The former WWE star claimed that she applauded Banks and Naomi for standing up for themselves.

James also spoke about Vince McMahon signing off on the statement put out by WWE:

"I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt. If they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things. I mean, at the end of the day, we still are independent contractors. Like, that can be argued that they did show up to work that day. They saw whatever they were supposed to do [and] they had committed at least to half the day. So again, you're only hearing only what they put out. Honestly, when I saw the statement, I was a bit in shock that WWE would even put out the statement. Because I couldn't believe that Vince signed off on the statement."

As it stands, it remains to be seen if Banks and Naomi can work things out with WWE going forward. The two superstars are currently not being featured on TV.

