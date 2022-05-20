"I actually applaud them" - Former Women’s Champion shares thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James is proud of Sasha Banks and Naomi for standing up for how they felt.

Monday night on WWE RAW, Banks and Naomi walked out at the beginning of the show, leaving their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles behind. The pair haven't been heard from publically since.

This week on Busted Open Radio, hosts Dave LeGreca, Tommy Dreamer, and Mickie James discussed the incident. The former WWE Women's Champion said that she applauded Sasha Banks and Naomi for standing up for themselves and couldn't believe that WWE put out a statement in the first place.

"Yeah, I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt," Mickie James said. "If they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things. I mean, at the end of the day, we still are independent contractors. Like, that can be argued that they did show up to work that day. They saw whatever they were supposed to do [and] they had committed at least to half the day. So again, you're only hearing only what they put out. Honestly, when I saw the statement, I was a bit in shock that WWE would even put out the statement. Because I couldn't believe that Vince signed off on the statement."

Mickie James can't recall WWE ever releasing a statement like this before Sasha Banks and Naomi

Mickie James went on to say that there have been plenty of "unprofessional" people in WWE over the years and that it was ironic for the company to make the statement they did.

"However, I also can't remember a time that a statement has really been put out, and it's always been card subject to change," Mickie James continued. "And there's certainly been people who have just left and packed up and went home or have been, you know, quote, unquote, what we would deem unprofessional, but it's never been really called out before, so I find that a bit ironic. I don't know why they would put out a statement. It's almost like they sold for it really quickly."

With people like Mickie James backing Sasha Banks and Naomi, it makes waiting to hear from the WWE tag team more agonizing.

