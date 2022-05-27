"Best backstage game since Hulk Hogan" - 5-time WWE World Champion gives honest take on Brock Lesnar's intimidating nature

WWE legend and current AEW personality, The Big Show, also known as Paul Wight, has given his honest take on Brock Lesnar's intimidating nature backstage.

Speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion claimed that Lesnar has the best backstage game since the legendary Hulk Hogan.

The Big Show also recalled how people whispered while Hogan made his presence felt. He said:

"He's got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan. Like when I first started wrestling, like people would whisper when Hulk Hogan came into the building. It's like the old Bugs Bunny cartoon, 'Leopold, Leopold, Leopold', you know, that kind of a thing." [14:26-14:39]

The veteran then spoke about Lesnar's presence and revealed how people generally react around The Beast Incarnate behind the curtains. He added:

"But I would see Brock walk into the buildings after the UFC stuff, people would flatten themselves against the wall 'cause they were like so intimidated by Brock and Brock is a great guy. He is one of the most honest people, you would ever meet in your life." [14:41-14:56]

Check out The Big Show's full interview on Submission Radio below:

Brock Lesnar was recently warned by Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar is no stranger to The Big Show and has shared the ring with him on several occasions. Similarly, the former WWE Universal Champion has also crossed paths with Bobby Lashley in recent years.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Lashley claimed that he still has a score to settle with Lesnar and further teased another clash between the two men. He said:

"We're in L.A. next year, right, for WrestleMania? If we're in Hollywood it's a big matchup. For me, I've always had these really tough challenges going into WrestleMania, which, of course this one- it has to be another big one. Me and Brock [Lesnar], we still have a little score to settle. I have a win over him and then he ended up winning my title back but we're not done. We're not done,"

Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania 38.

