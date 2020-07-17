5 wrestlers WWE probably regret letting go

Over the years, WWE has signed and released many superstars. Some of them went on to switch career paths, while some made a name for themselves in other notable promotions or on the independent circuit.

Not every Superstar who steps foot in WWE has had a healthy relationship with the company's management and throughout the years, we've witnessed some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling being let go by WWE.

While WWE is known to release Superstars almost every year - take 2020 for example, when the company released a handful of notable names amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not every one of these names deserved to get axed by the company.

A host of former WWE Superstars only had the opportunity of showcasing their real talent only once after they were let go by WWE or Superstars who definitely would've thrived in today's WWE. In this article, I've listed down 5 Superstars that WWE probably regrets releasing.

Without any further ado, let's get straight to it.

#5. KENTA

KENTA FKA Hideo Itami never really had the opportunity to shine on the WWE main roster and that's mostly due to the multiple injuries that he picked up on the road.

Itami had a mediocre run in WWE NXT where he challenged for the NXT Championship on a few occasions but never had the privilege of having a run with the title.

On the main roster, Itami was a part of the 205 Live Division and after a disappointing run in the Cruiserweight Division, the Japanese sensation was finally let go in early 2019.

Later that year though, Itami made his return to Japan as KENTA and this time he was under the New Japan Pro Wrestling banner. In NJPW, KENTA has enjoyed a massive push so far, competing in his first ever G1 Climax, joining the Bullet Club, winning the NEVER Openweight Title, and even challenging for both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships at the same time.

KENTA has revived his love for pro wrestling once again and is currently one of the top members of the Bullet Club along with Jay White.