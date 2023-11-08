50-year-old former personality reveals he will never return to WWE

The former WWE commentator recently revealed why he would never return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is none other than Jonathan Coachman, who worked in the company from 1999 to 2008 and then from 2016 to 2018. During his tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment, the 50-year-old was known for his non-wrestling roles, such as backstage interview, commentator, executive assistant to Eric Bischoff, and Interim General Manager of RAW.

Coachman has been away from the wrestling business for quite some time, and now he has confirmed that he will never go back to World Wrestling Entertainment because of poor treatment.

While speaking on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, the former Interim General Manager of RAW reflected upon currently being a golf announcer and that his chapter with WWE is far from over because the company does not need his services anymore.

"I think back now, I'm kind of in that reflective point of my life. Because I know, for a fact, that my wrestling career is over. There is nothing that can make me go back and do that so now you get into a reflective state," Coachman said. [From 08:09 to 08:25]

The 50-year-old noted an incident pointing toward Vince McMahon and how the former CEO's treatment affected him despite Coachman being loyal to the company.

"I was 100% loyal to that company and to Vince [McMahon] so when things happen, sometimes you've got to draw the line in the sand and say 'I can't be treated that way and still go back and be loyal to the company,'" he added. [From 08:42 to 08:55]

Check out the full video below:

Jonathan Coachman on how he impressed former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

During the same interview, the 50-year-old revealed Mr. McMahon was impressed by him. Coachman revealed an old WWE rule wherein others weren't allowed to sleep until the 78-year-old legend slept.

However, the former Interim General Manager of RAW was good with words, and Vince McMahon let him host several press conferences and shows because of it:

"And all your buddies are back partying after SmackDown. You know? So I think what was that triggered him. Because I was such a good talker. I hosted all the press conferences. I hosted the first three Tough Enough, I was a part of the first three Diva Searches," Jonathan said. [43: 30 - 43:44]

Even though Jonathan Coachman has asserted he would never return to WWE, the company is altogether a different place under Triple H's leadership. Only time will tell if the 14-time World Champion decides to recruit the Coachman again somewhere down the line.

