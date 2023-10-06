50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer declared a "danger to society"

Fans received some unpleasant news when an attorney from Florida filled a memorandum against former WWE Superstar Tammy Lynn Sytch (aka Sunny), where she was declared a danger to society.

Last year, Tammy Lynn Sytch (aka Sunny) was arrested in the month of May after she was involved in a car accident that took the life of a 75-year-old man in March 2023. Lynn has previously been presented to the court for various criminal charges over the past decade.

Last month, Florida State Attorney RJ Larizza filed a memorandum in order to advance her sentencing which is due later this year. The memorandum states that Lynn (aka Sunny) is a danger to society with numerous criminal charges for which she pleaded no contest:

"Tamara Lynn Sytch is a danger to society as shown based on her past record and current offense. On March 25, 2022, at 8:21 pm the Defendant crashed into the vehicle of the victim, Julian Fran Lasseter, resulting in his death." [H/T - PWInsider]

She's sentenced to face 25 years in prison for the said criminal activities.

Tammy Lynn Sytch, aka Sunny, worked with WWE for nearly four years

In late 1994, Tammy Lynn, aka Sunny, joined the promotion and appeared as Tamara Murphy for a while. Later, Chris Candido joined the company, and the real-life couple went as The Bodydonnas.

Later, she became one of the most popular WWE personalities on the internet. She was often seen in the role of a manager in the promotion. However, she had an in-ring career before and after leaving the company as well.

After leaving WWE, Sunny went and joined ECW, followed by WCW. Basically, she remained a manager in both promotions before she started wrestling on the independent circuit.

In the late 90s, Sunny was dating former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels, and she was also good friends with Bret Hart during her time with the promotion. In 2017, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

What are your thoughts on Sunny? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.