50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer explains his actions behind liking explicit videos on Twitter

The WWE Hall of Fame is an illustrious list of decorated superstars and celebrities who have widely contributed to Vince McMahon's company over the past few decades. Hall of Famer and multi-time Tag Team Champion D-Von recently explained his actions for liking explicit videos on Twitter.

D-Von Dudley has been in the industry for over three decades. He helped to put Paul Heyman's Extreme Championship Wrestling on the map as one of the key players in the tag team division alongside Bubba Ray Dudley. The duo made their way to the WWE and won championship gold.

After leaving the company, the duo also went on to have a brief run in NJPW and TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling) and won titles all over the world. Recently, D-Von was seen liking some explicit videos on Twitter that fans could see. Today, the Hall of Famer explained his actions in a tweet, claiming to have made a mistake while joking around with his friends. Check it out:

"Everyone relax. It was a joke with friends and the like button was pushed by accident. I laughed out loud about it. Not putting much into it .So again relax people. It was a joke."

In 2018, he, alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Dudley Boyz went up against popular stables in their final WWE run

In 2015, D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley, known as The Dudley Boyz, made their return to the company after SummerSlam and went after The New Day. The veteran immediately went after the Tag Team Championships.

After losing a series of matches against The New Day, the duo aligned with Tommy Dreamer and Rhyno to feud with The New Wyatt Family. They later turned heel and went after The Usos.

Unfortunately, The Dudley Boyz were unable to beat Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 32. The duo spent their remaining time on the main roster working with new tag teams in the company.

A year after their return, they announced their retirement and left in-ring competition. D-Von later went on to return to the company and work as a backstage producer. Meanwhile, Bubba returned to the independent circuit.

