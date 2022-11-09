50-year-old WWE legend could reject offer to return and lose to Roman Reigns in 2023, says Ric Flair

Roman Reigns has been a champion for over 800 days, and many believe the biggest bout of his reign could happen against The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair, however, wasn't so hopeful of seeing the dream match as he doubted whether Dwayne Johnson would be willing to return to lose to his cousin.

The Tribal Chief extended his historic reign with a hard-fought victory over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. He now seems set to hold the Undisputed Universal Championship going into 2023.

While nothing's been confirmed, rumors suggest that The Rock will make himself available for the massive clash at next year's WrestleMania. The match has been in the making for many years. However, Ric Flair felt fans would have to wait longer to see it unfold inside a WWE ring.

Flair acknowledged the 'brotherhood' amongst the Samoans and was sure that The Rock respected Roman Reigns outside the ring. But The Nature Boy wasn't confident about Johnson coming back just to lose a one-off match. He explained why on his To Be The Man podcast, as you can view below:

"Well, I don't think, personally, that it's a given that The Rock is going to do it. As much as he might respect Roman, I'm sure they do. All those guys, it's a brotherhood like no other. I don't think The Rock would come back and do a favor; why would he?" questioned Ric Flair. "Tomorrow morning, he goes back to his acting career with a loss. I don't think so. I don't see that happening." [7:30 - 8:03]

Ric Flair on why The Rock doesn't need to win the world title again in WWE

Ric Flair further noted that putting the world championship on The Rock would be a significant booking mistake from WWE.

The former WWE Champion is never expected to embark on a full-time schedule again. If he does face Roman Reigns, The Rock will likely have to be on the losing end against one of the most dominant champions in wrestling history.

Flair stated that while The Rock could attend WrestleMania 39 as he resides in Los Angeles, The Great One may not lace up his wrestling boots during the two-night event.

The 16-time world champion added:

"I don't think it's a given that The Rock is even going to be there. I see him attending the show because he lives in LA now. But, you know, sh**, they are sold out without The Rock. I mean, it's going to be spectacular again." [8:40 - 9:10]

Do you agree with Ric Flair about The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any of the above quotes have been used, please credit the To Be The Man podcast and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes