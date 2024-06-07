50-year-old WWE legend says he is officially retiring soon; promises to wrestle one last time

A 50-year-old WWE star has now spoken about retiring from wrestling altogether. Before he does that, though, he promises to step into the ring again.

Wrestling can take a toll on athletes, and it usually does, with their bodies paying the price. MVP has been out of action for quite some time and last wrestled in 2022. His injuries caught up and put him on the sideline. Currently, he is in Mexico getting stem cell treatment for his issues, which will hopefully allow him to recover enough to wrestle again.

In the middle of treatment, MVP spoke about the treatment he was receiving. He promised that while he would have to retire soon, he would wrestle again and return to the Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition scene.

Trending

"50 MILLION stem cells in each knee. 50 MILLION stem cells in each shoulder. 15 MILLION stem cells in each elbow. 50 MILLION stem cell IV drip each day for 3 days. Now, we rest and allow the stem cells to work. I WILL wrestle again before I officially retire! I WILL return to the Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition scene!" he wrote.

MVP's return to WWE was supposed to be a one-off

MVP returned to WWE in 2020. It was supposed to be a one-off appearance, but the star impressed and went on to have a run with the company.

During his run, he helped form The Hurt Business, one of the company's most dominating factions in the last five years.

While the star is managing Omos, they have been off WWE TV for some time. He hopes this treatment will allow him to return to action again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback