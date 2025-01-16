50-year-old WWE veteran addresses eventual retirement

WWE Superstars often announce their retirement in advance, and some even make a comeback for a major match or two. Recently, one-half of the current TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy addressed his eventual retirement from in-ring competition.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been in the industry since the 90s. After becoming a huge name in the tag team division, the two had their solo adventures and eventually reunited in AEW. They are now the current TNA World Tag Team Champions after parting ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the host asked Matt Hardy when he intended to end his career as a performer. The former ECW, United States, Cruiserweight, European, Hardcore, and Tag Team Champion, addressed potential retirement and stated he has no timeframe and would keep wrestling for as long as he can:

"I just think I'm just gonna ride the spiral tilt ends. I'm just gonna ride the spiral tilt ends. I think in the past I have, I'm just gonna see how I feel and just roll with it. I try not to think too far ahead. I try not to overwhelm myself. I'm more of a day-by-day person. I just try and get through every single day and make it as good as possible," Hardy said. [H/T - CVV]

Check out the podcast below:

Matt Hardy addressed a potential WWE return and desire to win the NXT Tag Team Championship

From WWE to TNA Wrestling and every promotion in between, The Hardy Boyz has won the Tag Team Titles everywhere in the past two decades or more. However, Matt and Jeff Hardy are yet to go after the NXT Tag Team Championship.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter Matt Hardy expressed his interest in returning to the Stamford-based promotion for another run as a tag team alongside Jeff Hardy. Moreover, they haven't exempted NXT and would like to capture gold on the brand:

"In wrestling never say never, and I will say that the NXT Tag Team titles are not on our list of titles that we've won, so we are interested in that. And I think this crossover between NXT and TNA's great. It's exciting, it's unpredictable, and I think that's a positive for the business and the industry."

Check out the video below:

WWE currently has a working relationship with TNA Wrestling, and a Hardy Boyz appearance is possible in the near future.

